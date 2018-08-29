Two Hizbul militants killed in encounter in Anantnag

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: A top Hizbul Mujahideen militant was among two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

Altaf Kachru, one of the oldest Hizbul Mujahideen militants operating in the Kashmir Valley was killed in the operation. He was involved in many cases including killing of policemen. The second militant was yet to be identified

“It was a specific operation and in a swift action both the terrorists involved in several cases of civilian atrocities and attacks on policemen were eliminated,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, S P Pani said.

Giving details of the encounter, police said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Muniward village in Khanabal area of the district early this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there.

An encounter ensued when the militants opened fire on the forces, an official said. (PTI)