Two held for ‘terror activities, terror funding’

SRINAGAR: Two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in “terror activities and terror funding” in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Saturday.
“In a case for involvement in terror activities and terror funding, two persons have been arrested in case FIR No. 50/2018 of Police Station Awantipora,” a police spokesman said.
He identified the duo as Rafiq Ahmad Dar and Abid Majeed — both residents of the Awantipora area of the district.
Meanwhile, the spokesman said, six youth, who were intending to join militancy, were counselled along with their family members and subsequently handed over to their parents.
