Two held for stealing personal firearm of CISF jawan in J-K

Jammu: Two people, who had allegedly stolen a personal firearm from a CISF jawan, were arrested in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said today.

Burglars had struck the Central Industrial Security Force jawan s Jyotipuram quarter on October 11 and fled with his licenced 0.32 pistol along with nine rounds, Sub-Inspector Vinod Sharma told PTI.

SI Sharma, Jyotipuram police post in-charge, said Sonu (25), from Madhya Pradesh, and Sunny (16) were picked up from a slum yesterday and during questioning they admitted their involvement in the theft. The weapon was recovered from their possession, he added.

They admitted that they were involved in several other crimes like snatching and robbery, the official said. (PTI)