Two held for preparing fake gun licences in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police arrested on Friday two persons for allegedly preparing fake gun licences at their shop in the outskirts of Jammu.

Over 450 gun licenses have been seized from Vinod and Raju, police said.

“An investigation has been launched into the licences seized from the duo,” a police officer said, adding that a case under relevant section has been registered against them.