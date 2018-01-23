Two grenade attacks, firing by terrorists ahead of R Day; Police issues advisory

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: In a series of attacks ahead of Republic Day, terrorists on Monday hurled a grenade at a police station in Baramulla and another at a CRPF team in Pulwama, where they also opened fire on a police patrol, leaving two persons injured in these incidents.

The ultras lobbed a grenade towards CRPF personnel at Pampore in Pulwama district, 14 kms from here, a police official said.

He said the grenade landed on the roadside, resulting in injuries to a passerby.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to track down the militants, the official said adding no arrests have been made so far.

In the second attack, terrorists opened fire on a police patrol party at Lassipora area of the Pulwama District, the official said.

He said the police retaliated, forcing the militants to flee from the spot. No one was injured in the firing incident.

Later in the evening, terrorists lobbed a grenade at police station Baramulla, resulting in injuries to a guard, the official said.

He said a few shots were also heard after the grenade blast.

The three attacks came four days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Security forces have stepped up security across Kashmir to thwart possible militant attacks and to ensure an incident-free Republic Day.

Meanwhile, ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the police, in an advisory, sought people’s cooperation in view of heightened security arrangements and asked officials to maintain a vigil on possible infiltration routes to scuttle nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

“All Station House Officers and in-charges of police posts have been directed to remain present in their respective jurisdiction round the clock,” reads the advisory issued from police headquarters here.

“In-charge, border police posts have been directed to keep a vigil on infiltration routes used by anti-national elements in the past,” it stated.

In the advisory, Village Defence Committee members, Numberdars and Chowkidars have been directed to cooperate with the police for the safety and security especially in view of forthcoming Republic Day celebrations and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the IB and LoC.

“Keeping in view the forthcoming Republic Day, present security scenario in the State and impending threats from anti-national elements, some checking and frisking points have been established in Jammu City as well as rural areas for the security and safety of the public.

“The people are requested to cooperate with the police and do not feel the step as harassment by the police,” the advisory said.

The police requested the managements of all schools not to allow any stranger in the premises and take necessary precautionary measures.

It said the police are available round-the-clock and people can share any information at any time by dialling emergency number 100.