Two Gazetted officers of Accounts Service transferred

JAMMU: The Government on Thursday transferred two officers of J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service. According to order, Bodh Raj, AO under orders of transfer to Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Reasi has been posted as AO, Northern Zonal Accountancy Training Institute, Jammu; and Sanjay Singh, Additional Treasury Officer, District Treasury Reasi, will hold the charge of the post of AO, Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Reasi in addition to his own duties till further orders.
