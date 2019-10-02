Two gangsters nabbed with country made pistol

State Times News JAMMU: Police on Tuesday nabbed two gangsters at Gandhi Nagar and recovered country made pistol and sharp-edged weapon from their possession. As per the details, Ramandeep Singh, resident of Digiana Ashram lodged a complaint with police few days before that two persons attacked him with sharp edged weapon. On this police registered a case and started investigation. On Tuesday, police detained the duo and recovered country made pistol and sharp edged weapon from their possession. They have been identified as Vikramjeet Singh and Paramjeet Singh, residents of Sehora.
