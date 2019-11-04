Two gangsters held, 2 Desi Kattas recovered

STATE TIMES
JAMMU: Police on Sunday nabbed two gangsters and recovered two Desi
Kattas from their possession.
As per the details, Vijaypur Police on a tip off raided a suspected
location and nabbed one gangster Raghuveer Singh, alias Dana Raja. A Desi Katta
was also recovered from his possession.
Meanwhile, Bishnah Police also nabbed a gangster namely Mithun Kumar,
alias Deepu, resident of Phindar and recovered a Desi Katta from his
possession.
