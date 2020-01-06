Two gamblers nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police on Sunday nabbed two gamblers and recovered Rs 1,081, mobile phones and playing cards from the gambling spot.

Two persons were arrested following a credible input about gambling offences in Rangpora area of Police Station Soura.

Officers from the local police unit while making the arrests have seized cash amounting to Rs. 1081, mobile phones and playing cards from the spot.

A case FIR No. 01/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Soura and investigation has been taken up.