Two gamblers nabbed

SRINAGAR: Police on Sunday nabbed two gamblers and
recovered Rs
1,081, mobile phones and playing
cards from the gambling spot.
Two persons were arrested
following a credible input about gambling offences in Rangpora area of Police
Station Soura.
Officers
from the local police unit while making the arrests have seized cash amounting to Rs. 1081, mobile phones and playing cards
from the spot.
A case
FIR No. 01/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station
Soura and investigation has been taken up.
