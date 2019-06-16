Two fraudsters arrested, fake RCs, PAN cards recovered

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Sunday arrested two fraudsters and recovered fake RCS/PAN cards from their possession.

Reports said that On May 25, 2019, a party of Police Party Sidhra apprehended one Tata Mobile (JK02CA/5132) loaded with Bovines at Naka point Sidhra Bridge and arrested accused namely Zahoor Ahmed, son of Mohd. Shafi, resident of Chak Dablehar, Teh. R.S. Pura Distt. Jammu. On this, Case vide FIR No. 221/2019 under section 188/RPC 3/5 PCA Act was registered at Police Station Nagrota.

During the course of investigation, the accused person produced one permission issued by worthy DC Jammu regarding transportation of Bovine animal. Apparently, permission looked fake. Permission was scrutinized which turned out to be fake.

During questioning, the accused disclose that he took permission from one Bipin Singh, son of Pritpal Singh, resident of Trikuta Nagar . Bipin Singh was immediately apprehended and on his sustained questioning he disclosed that he used to make permissions/fake Registration certificates/ fake driving licenses/fake Insurance certificates/fake Route permits from one Vikram Seth, son of late Ramesh Kumar, resident of H No. 116 Kachi Chhawni Jammu . Vikram was immediately arrested and put to sustaining questioning during which he confessed his guilty of making Fake Registration certificates/ fake driving licences/fake Insurance certificates/fake Route Permits.

Police parties headed by SDPO Nagrota Mohan Lal, SHO Nagrota Insp. Deepak Pathania and In-Charge Police Post Sidhra SI Parvez Ahmed along with Naib Tehsildar, Nagrota Dinesh Anthal conducted raid at his rented shop at Paloura and recovered complete computer set along with two printers, scanner, fake Driving Licences, Fake Pan cards, Stamps of different departments from his shop which were seized on spot in presence of Executive Magistrate 1st Class.

During the course of sustained questioning, the accused persons admitted their guilty. The investigation is in progress and more arrests cannot be ruled out.