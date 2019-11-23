Two found unconscious

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two persons were found unconscious here on Friday.

As per the details, locals on seeing a man lying unconscious near Gum Pul informed the police which shifted him to hospital where he is under treatment. The victim has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, son of Sham Lal, resident of Nagrota. Meanwhile, Dilip Singh, son of Khajjan Singh, resident of Ramgarh was also found unconscious near Akhnoor Bridge and was shifted to hospital.