Two found unconscious

JAMMU: Two persons were
found unconscious here on Friday.
As per the details, locals on seeing a man lying unconscious
near Gum Pul informed the police which shifted him to hospital where he is
under treatment. The victim has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, son of Sham
Lal, resident of Nagrota. Meanwhile, Dilip Singh, son of Khajjan Singh,
resident of Ramgarh was also found unconscious
near Akhnoor Bridge and was shifted to hospital.
