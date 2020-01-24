Two found unconscious

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Two persons were found unconscious here on Thursday. As per the details, locals on seeing a man lying unconscious along road side at Nowabad informed the police which shifted him to hospital where he is under treatment. His identity is yet to be ascertained. Another man was found unconscious at Railway Station Jammu and is under treatment in hospital.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Jackie Shroff to team up with son Tiger in ‘Baaghi 3’
Want to make film on Chandragupta Maurya: Kangana Ranaut
Depression like any other illness and treatable: Deepika Padukone
Bachchan-Hashmi’s ‘Chehre’ to now release on July 17
Will not apologise for remark on Periyar rally: Rajinikanth
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper