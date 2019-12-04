Two found unconscious

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Two persons were found unconscious at
separate areas here on Wednesday.
As per the details, Nannu, son of Raj Kumar,
resident of Rehari was found unconscious in the area while another person was
also found in similar condition at Canal Road. The duo was shifted to hospital
for treatment.
