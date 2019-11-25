Two former ministers among 10 leaders expelled by UP Cong for tarnishing party’s image

Agency

Lucknow: The Congress’s Uttar Pradesh unit on Sunday expelled 10 of its senior leaders, including two former state ministers, for a period of six years for allegedly tarnishing the party’s image and opposing its leadership’s decisions at public forums.

The leaders were expelled from the primary membership of the Congress, a member of the party’s disciplinary committee Imran Masood said in a statement.

Former UP ministers Ramkrishna Dwivedi and Satyadev Tripathi, Siraj Mehdi (former MLC), Santosh Singh (former MP), Bhoodhar Narayan Mishra (former MLA), Vinod Chaudhary (former MLA), Nek Chandra Pandey (former MLA), Swayam Prakash Goswami (former chairman of the Youth Congress) and senior leader Sanjeev Singh were expelled, it said.

These leaders are accused of opposing the decisions of the party leadership at public forums and tarnishing the image of the party, according to the statement.

“A notice was issued to 11 leaders on Thursday and a reply was sought in the next 24 hours. Barring former MLA Hafiz Mohammad Umar, no one submitted their reply,” Masood said.

The Congress on Thursday served the notices to the leaders in the state for “unnecessarily opposing” the party over the revamp of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) in October.

Some disgruntled leaders had met at Siraj Mehdi’s home in the first week of November.

On November 14, they organised separate programmes to pay tribute to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, instead of attending the one organised at the UPCC headquarters. Several leaders kept away from a meeting on Wednesday of former MLAs, MLCs and MPs called by UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu here to discuss ways to revamp the party, which took a severe beating in the last parliamentary elections.

Ex-MP CM Kailash Joshi dies, PM lauds his contribution

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Joshi died at a private hospital here on Sunday after prolonged illness, a family member said. He was 90.

“He breathed his last at the Bansal Hospital here,” his son and former state minister Deepak Joshi said.

Kailash Joshi was suffering from heart problems and diabetes, an official at the hospital said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at Joshi’s demise and lauded his contribution towards strengthening the Jan Sangh and BJP.

In a tweet, Modi said, “Kailash Joshi Ji was a stalwart who made a strong contribution towards Madhya Pradesh’s growth. He worked hard to strengthen Jan Sangh and BJP in Central India.”

“He made a mark as an effective legislator. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

“He was an embodiment of soft-spokeness, simplicity and easy going character. His death has caused an irreparable loss in political circle,” tweeted MP chief minister Kamal Nath.

Senior BJP leader and former state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the hospital soon after getting information about Joshi’s death.

“An era has come to an end with the passing away of respected Kailash Joshi. He gave a new direction to politics in MP – voice of the poor and weak. He was humble and soft- spoken,” Chouhan said in his tweet.

Joshi is survived by three sons and three daughters.

His wife died a few months back, a source said.

The last rites will be performed on Monday at his ancestral town Hatpipalya in Dewas district, former BJP MP Alok Sanjar said.