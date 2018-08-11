Two DySPs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The Police Headquarters Jammu and Kashmir on Friday transferred two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs). According to order, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, DySP (S), Private Secretary to ADGP Armed J8K has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary to DGP J&K and Syed Sajad Hussain, DySP (S), Private Secretary to ADGP Hqrs PHQ has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary to ADGP Armed J&K.
