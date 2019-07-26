Two DySPs posted in ACB

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday posted two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) in Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). According to GAD order, Devinder Singh, DySP, PC, Jammu has been transferred and posted in Anti Corruption Bureau and Sheikh Zafarullah, DySP, Estates, PHQ under orders of transfer to Anti Corruption Bureau shall continue at his present place of posting.
