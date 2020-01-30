Two DySPs deputed to LAWDA Srinagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday ordered deputation of two Deputy Superintendents of Police to the J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), Srinagar.

According to order issued by Shakeel Ur Rehman, Special Secretary, Home Department, deputed officers include Ruhail Mircha, JKPS (2011) DySP, DAR, Budgam and Raies Ahmed Mir, JKPS (2012) DySP Traffic, City Srinagar.