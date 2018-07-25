Two Dy Dir Prosecutions, 8 SSPs transferred

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Tuesday posted two Deputy Director Prosecutions and eight Senior Superintendents of Police in State Vigilance Organization (SVO), J&K.

According to GAD order, Subash Chander Sharma, Dy. Director Prosecution RPHQ Jammu has been transferred and posted in Vigilance Organization; and Maroof Ahmad Manhas, Dy. Director Prosecution, Vigilance Organization has been transferred from the Vigilance Organization, J&K and directed to report in the Home Department for further posting. As per another order, SSPs M. Suleman Choudhary, IPS, AIG CIV PHQ; Sandeep Wazir, Commandant IR-9th Bn; Abdul Waheed Shah, AIG Building, PHQ; Virinder Singh, Additional SP Reasi and Mohd Aftab Mir, Additional SP Security Kashmir have been posted to State Vigilance Organisation, J&K.

SSPs Altaf Ahmed Shah, Adbul Qayoom and Shiv Kumar Singh Chouhan have been transferred from the Vigilance Organisation, J&K and directed to report in the Home Department for further posting.