Two drug peddlers nabbed with heroin

State Times News UDHAMPUR: Police on Monday nabbed two drug peddlers at Ramnagar, here and recovered 12 gm heroin from their possession. As per the details, Ramnagar Police during a Naka intercepted a man and recovered 10 gm heroin from his possession. The accused indentified as Inder Singh, resident of Ramnagar was nabbed and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him. Meanwhile, Nitu Sharma, resident of Khogad was also arrested by police and 2 gm heroin was recovered from his possession.
