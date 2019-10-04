Two drug peddlers nabbed with contraband

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Two drug peddlers were arrested at a checkpoint by Kulgam Police and contraband substances was recovered from their possession.

A Police team at a checkpoint established at Zig NHW, intercepted a vehicle bearing registration no. JK02CD-4895 and arrested two drug peddlers identified as Raman Kumar resident of Nai Basti, Satwari, Jammu and Ankur Bisit, resident of Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. On checking, Police recovered 1.5Kg Charas from their possession. They were immediately taken into custody and shifted to Police Station Qazigund for further investigation. The vehicle was also seized by the Police. A case vide FIR no 256/2019 under relevant sections was registered in Police Station Qazigund and further investigations are going on.