Two drug peddlers nabbed with contraband

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Police in its recent action against drug dealings in Srinagar, arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession. Officers at a checkpoint established at international crossing Sonwar intercepted two individuals identified as Uzair Shafi and Nadeem Shafi, both residents of Khalpora, Kantbagh, Chadoora Budgam and recovered Charas from their possession. A case vide FIR No 99/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation initiated. Officers during the course of investigation also recovered 9 Kg of Charas from Shivpora area of Srinagar. Both the drug peddlers were arrested and shifted to Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh.
