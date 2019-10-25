Two drug peddlers nabbed with contraband

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Police on Friday nabbed two drug peddlers and recovered 255 intoxicating injections and 10 gm heroin from their possession. As per the details, a party of Police Station Gangyal during patrolling at Gangyal Garden intercepted two persons who were roaming in suspicious circumstances. On questioning, first person disclosed his name as Himalya Sharma, son of Pardeep Sharma, resident of 577-A Gandhi Nagar. During checking/frisking, 255 banned injections were recovered from him. The second person disclosed his name as Lovejeet Dogra, son of Som Nath Dogra, resident of Kotla Pind, Bishnah, at present staying at Digiana. During checking/frisking 10 gm heroin was recovered from him. The police has taken cognizance and registered case vide FIR No 120/2019 under Sections 8, 21, 22 and 29 NDPS Act against them.
