Two drug peddlers nabbed, contraband seized

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers and seized contraband substance from their possession.

As per the details, Awantipora police at a checkpoint established at Beighpora crossing intercepted an auto (JK13E-2377) with two persons on board identified as Nazir Ahmad Dar, resident of Lassipora Pulwama and Dilshada Akhter, resident of Patipora Lassipora.

During checking 2 Kg of cannabis powder has been recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and remain in the custody. Officers have also seized the Auto used in commission of crime.

A case vide FIR No. 01/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Awantipora and initiated investigation into the matter.