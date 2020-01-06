Two drug peddlers nabbed, contraband seized

STATE
TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers
and seized contraband substance from their possession.
As per the details, Awantipora police at a checkpoint
established at Beighpora crossing intercepted an auto (JK13E-2377) with two
persons on board identified as Nazir Ahmad Dar, resident of Lassipora Pulwama
and Dilshada Akhter, resident of Patipora Lassipora.
During checking 2 Kg of
cannabis powder has been recovered from their possession. They have been
arrested and remain in the custody.
Officers have also seized the Auto used in commission of crime.
A case vide FIR No. 01/2020 under relevant sections of
law has been registered in Police Station Awantipora and initiated investigation into
the matter.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Age independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease: Sushil
Would love to do more realistic films with Ranveer: Deepika Padukone on ”83′
Farhan Akhtar is ready to box in first look from ‘Toofan’
Hope we won’t have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors to see change: Deepika
Didn’t want to do surface-level scream fest with ‘Ghost Stories’: Zoya Akhtar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper