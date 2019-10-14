Two drug peddlers held with heroin in Samba

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested from Samba district and 40 grams of heroin was seized from them on Sunday, police said. Ashwani Kumar and Suresh Kumar, both residents of Jammu, were travelling in a private car when they were stopped for checking at Balole bridge in Bari Brahmana area, a police spokesperson said. He said, while 25 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of Ashwani, 15 grams heroin was seized from his co-passenger during frisking. Both the peddlers were arrested under NDPS Act and are being questioned, the spokesman said.