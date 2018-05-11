Two drug peddlers arrested with heroin in Rajouri

Jammu: Two drug peddlers were arrested by the police and heroin recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, an officer said today.
Police intercepted an SUV in Thanamandi area of the district today and during search recovered nine grams of heroin from its driver, Aijaz Ahmed, and seven grams of heroin from Mohammad Asif, who was travelling in the same vehicle, the police officer said.
The two have been arrested and a case has been registered, he said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Zaira Wasim reveals her struggle with depression, contemplates break from everything
SC dismisses plea for independent probe into Sridevi’s death
Kangana, Deepika shine at the Cannes red carpet
Jitendra releases ‘Indian Guidelines for Diabetes Management’
Shah Rukh, Salman’s dance at Sonam Kapoor’s reception goes viral
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper