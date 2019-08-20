Two dowry harassment cases reported

State Times News JAMMU: Two dowry harassment cases have been reported in Domana Police Station on Monday. As per the details, Robina, resident of Reasi lodged a complaint with police that her husband Sadaq Husain, resident of Chinore is harassing her for dowry and forced her to go back to her parents’ house. Meanwhile, Dimpi Kumari, resident of Adarsh Nagar also lodged the similar case against her husband Rakesh Chand and his family members. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to hit screens on July 31, 2020
Religion and science don’t have to be divorced: Vidya Balan
Making ‘Mission Mangal’ was a big risk: Akshay Kumar
Walkathon held on ‘Healthy Aging, Strong Bones’
‘Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar’: Penguin announces book on Indian cinema legend
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper