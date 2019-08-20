Two dowry harassment cases reported

State Times News

JAMMU: Two dowry harassment cases have been reported in Domana Police Station on Monday.

As per the details, Robina, resident of Reasi lodged a complaint with police that her husband Sadaq Husain, resident of Chinore is harassing her for dowry and forced her to go back to her parents’ house. Meanwhile, Dimpi Kumari, resident of Adarsh Nagar also lodged the similar case against her husband Rakesh Chand and his family members. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.