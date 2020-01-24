Two die under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Two persons died under mysterious circumstances here on Thursday. As per the details, Chander Shekhar, son of Nathu Ram, resident of Purani Mandi was found unconscious in his room and was brought to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Meanwhile, a man was found unconscious along road side in Canal Road area and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Vinod, son of Ram Dhar, resident of Canal Road.
