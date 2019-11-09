Two die under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Two persons died under mysterious circumstances at Udhampur on Friday.

As per the details, Karun Kumar, son of Fakir Chand, resident of Tikri was found dead in his house and was shifted to hospital by his family members but doctors declared him as dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Om Prakash, son of Mir Chand, resident of Kawa Patti was also found dead in Narod area. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.