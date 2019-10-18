Two die under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU:
Two persons died under mysterious circumstances here on Thursday.
As per
the details, Tara Chand, son of Minshi Ram, resident of Billawar at present
staying at PHE quarters in Gujjar Nagar was found unconscious in his room and
was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.
Meanwhile, locals on seeing a man lying
unconscious near Railway Station Jammu informed the police which shifted him to
hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. His body is kept in mortuary for
identification. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.
