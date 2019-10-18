Two die under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two persons died under mysterious circumstances here on Thursday.

As per the details, Tara Chand, son of Minshi Ram, resident of Billawar at present staying at PHE quarters in Gujjar Nagar was found unconscious in his room and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.

Meanwhile, locals on seeing a man lying unconscious near Railway Station Jammu informed the police which shifted him to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. His body is kept in mortuary for identification. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.