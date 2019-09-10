Two die after consuming poison

State Times News JAMMU: Two persons died after consuming poison at different areas in region on Monday. As per the details, Vishal Sharma, son of Kamal Pal Sharma, resident of Bari Brahmana consumed poison in his house and was brought to hospital where he succumbed. Jagir Kour, wife of Bawlant Singh, resident of Tanda also consumed poison and died in hospital. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.
