Two denied bail in culpable homicide case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sub-Judge Jammu Kusum Pandita on Saturday rejected the bail application of Mohammad Javaid, son of Mohammad Sadeeq, resident of Doongian Tehsil Jammu and Hardeep Singh, son of Bikram Singh, resident of Nowabad, Jammu who were allegedly involved in the culpable homicide not amounting to murder case.

As per the police case, body of Mohammad Arif, son of Shamas Din was found on June 9, 2018 lying at the back seat of Alto Car (JK02A 3705) under suspicious circumstances at Dongia near City Hospital. Subsequently, inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 CrPC revealing that deceased died due to intake of Danbtal Morphine Tacixotninoi and it was further found that on June 8, 2018 the deceased left home with a vehicle and at Makka Mazjid Chowk Mohd Javed alias Jallu, son of Mohammad Sadiq, resident of Dongian Tehsil Bahu met him and deceased along with Javed went to Zakir Hussain, son of Khursheed Ali, resident of Bathindi in the same vehicle wherefrom the three went towards Channi and on the way at Nowabad Mohammad Javed took narcotic drug heroin from Hardeep Singh, son of Bikram Singh, resident of Nowabad Bathindi and all the three persons consumed the afore said drug inside the aforesaid vehicle at Dongian. The deceased was given overdose of the same drug and was left in the vehicle while other two people fled away. They did not inform anybody, not took the deceased to hospital for treatment and deliberately administered over dose of heroine to the deceased in order to kill him and they were having the knowledge that by drug overdose the person can die. On this, FIR in question was registered.

The court after hearing Senior Prosecuting Officer Puja Nijhon for the State observed that the offence committed by the accused is serious in nature and carries punishment of imprisonment for life. With these observations, court rejected the bail application.