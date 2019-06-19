Two dead, 6 injured as raft capsizes in Pahalgam

Probe ordered; ex-gratia announced

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Two persons including an employee of the Tourism Department died and six others were injured on Tuesday when a raft capsized in gushing waters of Lidder stream in Pahalgam tourist resort, officials said here.

The incident brought back memories of a similar tragedy that struck on May 31 when a local tourist guide died while rescuing five tourists whose boat capsized in the Lidder stream.

Incidentally, those who died or suffered injuries in Tuesday’s incident were participating in a rafting championship being held as a tribute to Rauf Ahmad Dar, the braveheart tourist guide who died while rescuing five tourists whose boat capsized.

“Eight persons were injured when their boat capsized in Lidder stream in Pahalgam. They were taking part in a rafting championship,” the officials said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where Rinku Raja Pandita — the tourism department employee — and Sanjana, both residents of Jammu, were declared brought dead, the officials said.

They said while five injured persons were admitted to the local hospital, the sixth was referred to a hospital here for treatment.

The three-day rafting championship, which began on Monday, was being held as a tribute to Dar.

All Parties Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC), has demanded a probe into the incident in which two lives were lost.

Meanwhile, Department of Tourism Kashmir will conduct an inquiry into the tragic raft capsize incident.

The department has expressed deep regrets over the incident and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident and prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief. He has wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Governor announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those dead and has directed the authorities to ensure best possible medical treatment of the injured.

The Governor has issued directions that strict safety measures should be taken before indulging in this sport and emphasised on the need for allowing only trained manpower in managing all the activities related to it.

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar also expressed grief over death of rafters.

In his message, the Advisor offered his condolences to the deceased families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

The Advisor also wished early recovery for those who got injured in the incident and are being treated in the hospital.