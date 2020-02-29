Two-day training programme on GEM portal culminates

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two-day training programme on e-NAM, Model Act, Financial Code/ Rules and GEM portal, organised by the Department of Horticulture Planning & Marketing concluded here on Friday. The training on GEM portal was imparted by Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, Assistant Professor (Scientist) SKUAST-J. The house was very much benefitted with the session as Government departments are bound to make all official purchases through GEM portal.

In the second session, Umar Bashir, an expertise in Financial matters made officers/ officials well-acquainted with current Financial Codes/ Rules regarding sanction, drawals and disbursement of various financial bills etc.

The vision of Imam Din, Director Horticulture Planning & Marketing with support of Secretary, Manzoor Ahmad Lone, the two days training programme was a great success.

The Director Horticulture (P&M) emphasised on learning of such aspects which are necessary in smooth functioning of Government works in the best interest of public and further declared that such training programmes shall be a continuous process in the department.

On the occasion, all Fruit & Vegetable Markets across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir were declared as ‘Polythene Free Zones’ by the Director Horticulture Planning & Marketing and all concerned officers / officials were directed to take necessary measures to contribute towards ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’.

Vandana Kapai and Gopal Krishan, both serving as Marketing Inspectors were adjudged as Best Employees for year 2019-2020, and were appreciated in the House. The training programme concluded with vote of thanks to all faculty members and participants by the Director Horticulture Planning & Marketing.