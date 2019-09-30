Two-Day Tech Fest concludes at BGSBU

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: School of Engineering and Technology, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University organised two day tech fest Alfresco fiesta (The Engineer’s Carnival) . The fest was inaugurated by Prof. Javed Musarrat, Vice Chancellor of the University. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Musarrat applauded the efforts of students and faculty of SOET for organizing the event. Prof. Musarrat said that such events would help students to showcase their skills and creativity. Prof.Musarrat exhorted the students to excel in their academic pursuits to take leadership positions in different walks of life. Those who were present on the occasion included Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Iqbal Parwez, Registrar, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed zarri, Dean Engineering ,Prof.M. Asghar, Dean of Students and Prof . Malik. The first day of the fest included some technical and non-technical events. The technical events comprised of the events such as: Do it yourself, tricky circuits, crack the code, technical quiz and brain storm. The non-technical events comprised of some fun games such as Yank me, Target hitting, darts, tug of war, treasure hunt, lemon spoon race and much more. Second day of festival included some cultural events such as singing competition, poetry competition, Kashmiri folk dance, A skit on Swachta the cleanliness and a play on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao was also presented by the students. The fest was organized under the supervision of Rakesh Sambyal ,Assistant Professor SOET.