Two-day Sports Meet concludes at GPS Ikhani

REASI: In an extension to the Fit India Campaign launched by Central Government on the occasion of National Sports Day, Government Primary School (GPS) Ikhani (Winter Zone Pouni in District Reasi) organised two-day Sports Meet in the memory of Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand. The students of GPS Ikhani, GPS Gool, GPS Kantha and HS Kotla participated in the recreational games/wrestling and hand power.

Students showed lot of interest in the sporting activities which were organised for the first time in rural and hilly terrain of winter zone of Pouni by the innovations of Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Head Teacher posted at GPS Ikhani in collaboration with Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Pouni under the guidelines of Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner Reasi.

Speaking on the occasion, Nirmal Choudhary, Chief Education Officer said students of hilly/mountainous terrain like Ikhani are very well built and have calibre to excel in sports at various levels.

“It is a proud moment that our teaching fraternity is striving hard for all round development of students especially sports,” she said.

Earlier in the opening ceremony, Bachittar Singh, veteran army sportsperson inaugurated the sporting events in which girls in large numbers came forward for their participation in various sports.

In the concluding day, Vijay Kumar, Sarpanch Panchayat Pora Kotla was the Chief Guest who witnessed the sporting skills of budding players in physical activities like wrestling and hand power besides lauded the efforts of organisers for the exemplary show to develop sportsmanship among youth to channelise their energies.

After prize distribution students, players, staff and locals also participated in pledge ceremony on Swachh Bharat, Khelo India and water conservation. Vikram Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Kheerru Singh, Sher Mohd Naib Sarpanch, Tilak Raj, Pawan Kumar and Dwarka Nath extended their support.