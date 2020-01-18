Two-day national seminar by CSSEIP concludes at JU

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEIP), University of Jammu organized a two-day National Seminar on ‘Social Exclusion and Challenges of Inclusion in India: Need for Paradigm Shift.

In the inaugural session the edited volume ‘Social Exclusion and Marginal Communities’ and book ‘Distinctive Voices of Distress and Narratives of Sufferings’ were released.

Prof. Naresh Padha, Dean Research Studies and Coordinator RUSA, JU was the Chief Guest who called upon the intellectuals to focus on the research on issues having bearing on our understanding and policy formulations.

He also called upon to take up case studies to substantiate the theoretical perspectives on social exclusion.

Prof. Satish Kumar Sharma, Director, Academic & Director, Institute of Conflict Studies and Resolution Strategies, (Sanghol) Punjab was the keynote speaker. In his key note address he highlighted the present perspectives of inclusion in our Society.

Prof. Balwinder Singh Tiwana, Punjabi University, Patiala, was the Guest of Honour who focused on Economic dimensions of Social Exclusion. The vote of thanks was presented by Prof. Suman Jamwal, Department of History. A large number of delegates from within the university and from other states were present in the inaugural session. Earlier, Prof. Jasbir Singh, Director, CSSEIP gave the brief history of the Centre. Inaugural session was followed by two parallel technical sessions based on the theme of ‘Social Exclusion: Concept, Process, and Forms’ and ‘Governance and Social Exclusion’ were conducted in which 40 papers were presented. Technical session 1 was chaired by Prof Prof. Shyam Narayan Lal and Prof. Neeru Sharma and co-chaired by Dr. Jasdeep Singh Toor and Dr. Neharica Subhash. Technical sessions 2 and 3 were chaired by Prof. Baljeet Singh and Prof. Sucheta Pathania and co-chaired by Dr. Sarika Manhas and Dr. Savita Nayyar.

On the second day of the seminar, six parallel sessions were conducted in which total 100 papers were presented. The sessions were chaired and co-chaired by Prof. Samridhi Arora and Dr. Aroon Sharma, Dr. Sunita Sharma and Hema Gandotra, Prof. Anupama Vohra and Dr. Meghna Dhar, Prof. Suman Jamwal and Dr. Sapna Sangra, Prof. Sunita Sharma and Prof. Sandhya Bhardwaj and Madhulika Singh and Dr. Shallu Sehgal respectively.

Prof. R.K. Mahajan, Central University of Jammu was the Key note Speaker at the valedictory function. He emphasized on the inclusion of the marginalized sections of the society into the main stream for overall wellbeing of the Country. Prof. Shyam Narayan Lal,Head Department of History, JU presided over the session.