Two-day national meet on computer sciences held at BGSBU

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Inaugural function of two days national conference on recent advances in computer science and IT was organised at BGSB University. The conference is organised by the Department of IT Engineering.

Around 100 academicians from different parts of the country participated in conference.

Vice Chancellor BGSB university was the Chief Guest on this occasion while Prof Syed Afzal Murtza, from Jamia Milia university delivered keynote address and Dr Baijnath Kaushik from SMVDU delivered session talk. Malik Mubasher Hassan, HoD presented welcome address.

Nikhil Gupta who is also Organising Secretary presented details of conference. Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Mussarat also delivered lecture on Disruptive Technologies. Manmeet Singh presented vote of thanks.