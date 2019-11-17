Two-day midterm IACTS Thoracic CME concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS Jammu: The two-day midterm IACTS Thoracic CME organised by Department of CTVS, Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu concluded on Saturday. The highlight of concluding day was skill lab with hands on training for over 75 doctors especially postgraduates and Registrars of GMC Jammu in VATS vascular suturing techniques Robotics and ECMO which would benefit the skill enhancement. The skill lab was coordinated by Robotic surgeon from England, Dr Ali Zamir Khan along with his team. In addition, important sessions were held on Lung transplantation. Dr Arvind Kohli, Organising Secretary of conference, on behalf of the organising team thanked the IACTS, the visiting faculty and all delegates for attending this meet at Jammu with handsome participation.
