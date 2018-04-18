Two-day Live Plant Art Exhibition concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two-day Live Plant Art Exhibition on theme ‘Breathe Healthier’ organised by the Department of Botany in collaboration with the Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, concluded here on Tuesday.

Reva Gupta, a renowned live plant artist and nature lover, exhibited her more than 50 creations with different impressions.

On the occasion, renowned painting artist, Suman Gupta was the Chief Guest while Prof Geeta Sumbali, Dean, Life Sciences, O.P Sharma Vidyarthi, IFS and Prof Namrata Sharma, Head, Department of Botany were the Guests of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman narrated his vast experience in the arena of painting world and the influence these plants have on his work.

“These plants and animals have always been a source of inspiration for me and many of my creations involving them have been cherished world over”, said Gupta. He added that they (plants) are the medium to express innate happiness and a way to ameliorate mental stress. He appreciated the hard work, perseverance and passion of Reva Gupta in her live plant art exhibits.

Prof Namrata Sharma, Head, Department of Botany expressed here gratitude to the guests and Reva Gupta for choosing the venue for her presentation and assured that the department will extend all possible assistance in future also for organizing such events.

O.P Sharma Vidyarthi while interacting with the visitors explained that these plants have an indispensable role in safeguarding our environment as well in human welfare and traditional rituals.

Explaining themes and concepts of live plant exhibits, Reva Gupta explained that the live plant art is her passion and a way to express innate happiness and ameliorate mental stress.

“I have a small plant workshop of my own wherein I create these beautiful planters using different materials collected during my outing and visits to various locations of the country and abroad”, informed Reva.