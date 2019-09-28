Two-day Jammu Film Festival concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The City of Temples witnessed a never seen before extravagant showbiz event, the Jammu Film Festival which concluded here on Friday.

The festival was organised by Vomedh, a prominent organisation working in the field of art and culture in J&K. Screening of 37 shorlisted shorts and documentaries from over 11 countries enthralled the audience in Abhinav theatre over the last two days. The venue Abhinav Theater wore a festive look with various folk artists performance folk dances across the venue.

The presence of galaxy of Bollywood celebrities like Ayub Khan, Ayaz Khan, Kashmira Shah, Kapil Mattoo, Lalit Parimoo, Prahlad Taware was the key highlights of the event. The bollywood celebrities expressed their delight over the fact that a film festival on such scale is being organised in Jammu.

Kashmira Shah actress and director expressed her wish to come back to shoot her forthcoming projects in Jammu. Actor Ayub Khan while complimenting the efforts of Rakesh and Rohit said such events will boost the morale of youth and channelise their energies in the right direction.

Actor Ayaz Khan also echoed the thoughts of Ayub Khan and expressed his desire to come back again to attend this festival in future.

Audiences lauded the talent of Jammu in the Natives section where shorts and documentaries from local film makers were screened. The best short was won by S.D a very sensitive film on female foeticide. Best documentary award was given jointly to Sandeep Singh and 26 October.

Day 2 started with an acting workhshop with Lalit Parimoo a renowned actor and acting guru. Around 130 youngsters attended the workshop with lot of enthusiasm. Vomedh announced that they would start formal coaching in acting with Lalit Parimoo to bring to the doorsteps of acting aspirants in Jammu the world class techniques and training

Famous actors from the state Mushtaq Kak and Lalit Parimoo who are also the Jury members expressed satisfaction over the response to the very first edition of the festival.

Producer Pralhad Taware and Festival Director of Pune International Film Festival Amol Bhagat also attended the festival. Anoop Oomen, a filmmaker from Kerala got emotional when his film was screened and appreciated by audience.

The inspiring icon award for 2019 was jointly conferred upon Rahul Sharma and Tanveer Dar of Gittyan fame.

Rahul Pandit, the CEO of leading IT Company of Jammu, who is the man behind managing all the technology aspects of Film Festival.