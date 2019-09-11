Two-day Inter District Kho-Kho tournament begins

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Dr. Sagar D Doifode on Wednesday inaugurated two-day inter-district division level kho-kho tournament here at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Ghat.

Around 288 girl students of different age groups along with 35 staff members from the districts of Jammu division are taking part in the competition organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Doda under the patronage of Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director General Youth Services & Sports J&K, Madan Lal Joint Director Youth Services & Sports Jammu.

Principal HSS Ghat Varinder Singh, I/c DYSSO Doda Swaran Singh, ZEPOs Rakesh Kaker, Mool Raj and Lecturer Kuldeep Singh, Shahid Bashir, Kishore Thakur and others were also present on the occasion.

In the inaugural address, the DDC highlighted the importance of the sports for imbibing team spirit, analytical thinking and leadership skills among the young minds.

He urged youth to keep participating in sports with dedication and enthusiasm and bring laurels at the national and international levels.

The ZPEOs, Conveners, Technical officials and escorted officials were present at the venue. The participants were wished by all the officials of the Department for their best performance in the competitions.

The inaugural function was followed by matches in all categories.

Under-19 yrs girls section, District Reasi beat District Samba, District Ramban beat District Kishtwar, District Udhampur beat District Kathua, District Doda beat District Poonch and District Jammu beat District Reasi.

In under-17 yrs, District Ramban beat District Kishtwar, District Rajouri beat District Ramban, District Doda beat District Poonch, District Samba beat District Reasi, District Udhampur beat District Kathua and District Samba beat District Jammu, while in under-14 category, District Jammu beat District Kathua and District Samba beat District Kishtwar.

The matches were supervised by Mujahid Hussain, Girdhari Lal, Madan Lal, Abdul Haq and others.