Two-day conference of insurance employees concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two-day 13th Tri-ennial conference of Northern Zone Insurance Employees’ Association (NZIEA), Srinagar Division was concluded here on Tuesday.

The conference was conducted under the leadership of A.M Tantray and Pawan Gupta, President and Divisional Secretary of NZIEA Srinagar Division respectively. It was greeted by A.K Bhatnagar, President NZIEA, Naveen Chand, General Secretary NZIEA and Devi Dass, Organasing Secretary NZIEA. In the inaugural session, Sat Pal, Senior Divisional Manager LIC of India Srinagar Division was the Guest of Honour and Raj Kumar Verma, Marketing Manager LIC Srinagar Division was the Special Guest. The conference held discussion on the issues relating to National, International and Industry (LIC) level. The conference after discussions decided that Insurance Employees throughout Jammu and Kashmir will have extensive campaign and mobilisation against government’s move to list Life Insurance Corporation of India in stock market. The conference also decided to struggle for the realisation of wage revision in LIC and GIC which is due since August 1, 2017. Despite marvelous contribution by the employees of LIC and GIC in the sparkling performance of LIC, employees are being deprived of due wage revision.

The conference also decided to make strike action on January 8, 2020 decided by Central Trade Union and Independent Federations against anti-people policies of Modi Government, attack on democratic right of work as constitution, a grand success. The conference unanimously passed the resolutions for 33 per cent reservation of women in parliament and state assemblies, against increasing unemployment, against atrocities on SC/ST, against exploitation and increasing violence against women, against privatisation, against destruction of public sector and against amendment of labour laws in favour of corporate. The last agenda-the election of the new body, result not declared till the publication of the press release.