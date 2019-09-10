Two-day cancer conference ‘Crab-E-Con-Punj’ concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two-day national conference Crab-e-Con Punj, the fifth in the series ended with involvement of students from various schools from Jammu.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma presided over the valedictory function and felicitated the winners of the quiz focused on healthy lifestyle and cancer awareness.

This activity was conducted in collaboration with Government Medical College, Kathua and AROI North Zone and powered by Fortofino, 91.9 RED FM & Maharshi Dayanand Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the efforts of LBN Radiations of Hope in generating cancer awareness in the region and asked them to continue to work in this missionary mode and take such conference to the district level. The conference saw scientific deliberations, mass awareness, doctor to people contact and in the shape of Ek Aur Paramarsh, help to cancer patients of the region to have consultation of oncologists of repute at their doorsteps.

The conference also saw social contacts with other self help groups. Mahant Shri Ravinathji from Peerkho Temple and Shri Amit Sharma KAS Special Secretary Transport honored the conference by their presence as guest of honour in valedictory function.

The quiz competition was won by Delhi Public School Jammu with Jodhamal Public School as First Runner Up and JK Public School as Second Runner Up.

Team Crab-E-Con thanked the management of JK Public School, Delhi Public School and Jodhamal Public School for their whole hearted support in the activity.