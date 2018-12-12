Two-day All Punjabi Writers’ Conference concludes

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two-day Punjabi Writers’ Conference organised by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) was concluded on Tuesday with an impressive cultural programme followed by a Punjabi Kavi Sammelan in which poets from Jammu and Kashmir and outside the State recited their poetry.

The poets who are invited from Punjab were Jaspal Anhad, Karanjit Nakodar, Sukhdev Matharu, Manjit Puri, Neetu Arora, Jagsir Jeeda, Renu Nayer, Ajitpal Jitana, Harmit Vidyarthi, Gurtej Koharwala, Dr. Rajesh Mohan, Prof. Surinder Seerat and Vijay Vivek whereas local poets were Balwinder Singh Deep, Amarjit Kaur Neer, Balwinder Singh, Pyasa Anjum, Jarnail Singh Panchi, M.S Kamra, Suraj Singh Suraj, Hazura Singh Hazur, H.S Upashak, Bhupinder Bhagrav, Harjit Uppal, Swami Anter Neerav, Bachan Bharti, Jasbir Singh Sarna, Gurcharan Singh Gulshan, Surinder Neer and Ajit Singh Mastana.

Earlier, in the first paper reading session, Dr. Mamta and Dr. Pritam Singh presented papers on the topic Reasati Punjabi Patterkari ik Jhaat-2017 and Reasati Punjabi Novel Da Mulankan-2017 respectively.

Joginder Singh Pandhi and Dr. Monojit were present in the presidium.

In the second paper reading session, Jang S. Verman and Prof. Amandeep presented their papers on the Yopic Reasati Punjabi Sansthavan Da Yoogdaan-2017 and Reasati Punjabi Naatak te Rangmanch-2017 respectively.

Ajit Singh Mastana and Dr. Baljit Kaur, H.O.D, P.G Department of Punjabi were present in the presidium.

While concluding the academic session, the speakers in the panel expressed their satisfaction over the participation of youth and said that they emerging as critics is a welcome step for which academy deserves a great applause.

The parties who participated were Harman Dancing Group, Gadigarh and T.R Premi and Party. The singers were Anjusha Sharma, Rakesh Malotra and Apoorva Jamwal and the accompanists were Vickey Gill on Synth, Hardhik Sahil on Octopad, Neeraj Verma on Tabla and Sunil Sharma on Flute.

The first session was conducted by Dr. Baljit Rina, 2nd Paper reading session was conducted by S. Popinder Singh Paras, Editor Punjabi and vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Arvinder Singh Amn, Additional Secretary, JKAACL.