Two criminals booked under PSA

SAMBA/R S PURA: Police on Thursday slapped PSA on two hardcore criminals in Samba and R S Pura.

A hardcore criminal namely Daleep Kumar alias Deepa son of Mohinder Lal resident of Supwal, Tehsil and District Samba has been booked under PSA.

The criminal was involved in number of heinous offences. The dossier for the detention of criminal was submitted in the Office of District Magistrate Samba by Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba. It is worthwhile to mention herein that Daleep Kumar alias Deepa was the main accused in case vide FIR No. 146/17 under sections 307/452/323/34/RPC registered at Police Station Samba in which some police officials were also involved.

Earlier, District Magistrate Samba had issued the PSA warrant for detention of Daleep Kumar under the provisions of J&K Public Safety Act (PSA). The PSA warrant has been executed and the accused has been sent to jail. Police party headed by In-Charge Police Post Supwal executed the PSA warrant under the supervision of Dy.SP Hqrs. Samba and over all supervision Anil Magotra, SSP Samba.

Meanwhile, another hardcore/notorious criminal namely Devinder Kumar alias Rahul son of Darshan Lal resident of Chak Mohd Yar was booked under PSA in R S Pura.

Dossier was prepared and submitted to District Magistrate Jammu through proper channel. District Magistrate Jammu vide order No. 10 of 2017 dated Nov 9, 2017 granted orders regarding detention of said criminal under PSA and in compliance, the said criminal has been lodged at Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu.

The said criminal is involved in six cases in Police Station R S Pura which include FIR- 38/14 under section 323/341/RPC, 4/25 Arms Act; FIR No 57/15 under section 341/323/RPC; FIR No 105/15 under section 458/354a/323/336/509/RPC; FIR No 27/16 under sections 307/323/341/147/149/RPC 4/25 A Act; FIR No 157/16 under section 4/25 A Act and FIR No 237/17 under section 3/25 4/25 A Act.