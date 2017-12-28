Two cops killed in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS
SAMBA: Two cops were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by an unknown vehicle in Samba. As per the details, two Selection Grade Constables of District Police Samba, Mohd Younis, son of Ali Mohd, resident of Birpur Bari Brahmana and Arvind Kumar, son of Om Parkash, resident of Bela Doda died on the spot, as their motorcycle was hit by unknown vehicle near Shah Blode Samba. Both the bodies were shifted to mortuary at District Hospital Samba. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
