Two cops attached for unlawful detention of three girls

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two cops of Bagh-e-Bahu Police Station were attached to District Police Lines after they unlawfully detained three girls.

As per details, Bagh-e-Bahu police during patrolling in the area, detained three girls on basis of suspicious activities and took them to police station. Later, relatives of girl approached higher ups of the department and stated that the girls were detained unlawfully as no woman cop was present during their detention and in place of taking them to Woman Police Station, they were taken to Bagh-e-Bahu Police Station. The relatives of the girl also informed that the girls were detained on false allegations as they went to pay obeisance at Bahu Fort Temple.

Taking serious note of the incident, higher ups of the department attached two cops namely Ranveer Singh and Harpreet Singh to District Police Lines. Further investigation in the case has been initiated.