Two consume poison, hospitalised

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Two persons who consumed poisonous substance and became unconscious, were shifted to Sub District Hospital Nowshera. Both the patients after providing first aid, were evacuated to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu.

The patients had been identified as Gourav Kumar son of Joginder Kumar resident of Nonial, Nowshera and Rasheeda Bi wife of Mohd Basharat resident of Quila Darhal who consumed poison at their residence and were moved to SDH Nowshera. The police have registered the cases for investigation.