Two consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU:
Two persons consumed poison at their respective areas here on Wednesday.
As
per the details, Vimal Kumar, son of Baldev Singh, resident of Doda, presently
staying at Tallab Tillo consumed poison in his house and was shifted to
hospital by his family members where he is under treatment.
Meanwhile,
Mohd Fareed, son of Mohd Ismial, resident of Talwara also consumed poison in
his house and is under treatment at hospital. While Harvinder Singh, son of Pritpal,
resident of SImbal Camp was also hospitalized due to overdose of a medicine.
