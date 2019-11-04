Two consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two persons consumed poison at their respective houses here on Sunday.

As per the details, Malkeet Kour, wife of Inderjeet Singh, resident of Bhagwati Nagar consumed poison in her house and was brought to hospital by her family members where she is under treatment.

Meanwhile, Prateek Abrol, wife of Amit, resident of Janipur also consumed poison at his house and was brought to hospital.